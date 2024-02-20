trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723109
Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Swami Prasad Maurya has quit Samajwadi Party. Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned as MLC.

