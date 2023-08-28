trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654841
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Hinduism

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya on Hindu: A statement by Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has created a ruckus. He said that Hinduism is a hoax. The BJP has been enraged over this statement by the leader of Akhilesh Yadav's party.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon49:22
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Big News: Rover changed the path, ISRO surprised!
play icon4:28
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Big News: Rover changed the path, ISRO surprised!

Trending Videos

Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
play icon9:54
Ajay Alok said- Congress's soil is so dirty that lotus will continue to grow
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
play icon19:59
Big update related to Chandrayaan mission, when Pragyan Rover changed the path after seeing the crater on the moon
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
play icon9:49
Rover dodged the pit on the moon, how did the rover escape from the pit 3 meters ahead?
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
play icon49:22
'Adharma' at the behest of Akhilesh? Swami's words..Election experiment?
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Big News: Rover changed the path, ISRO surprised!
play icon4:28
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover Big News: Rover changed the path, ISRO surprised!
swami prasad maurya latest news,Swami Prasad Maurya,swami prasad maurya news,swami prasad maurya on ramcharitmanas,sp leader swami prasad maurya,swami prasad maurya news today,swami prasad maurya speech,Swami Prasad Maurya on Hindu,swami prasad maurya controversial statement,swami prasad maurya statement,swami prasad maurya on hinduism,swami prasad maurya samajwadi party,swami prasad maurya controversy,swami prasad maurya ka bayan,swami prasad maurya on bjp,