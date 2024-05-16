Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749772
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Swati Maliwal makes huge allegation in Assault Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 16, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Vibhav Kumar, the accused who assaulted Swati Maliwal, has been seen in Lucknow with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. As per latest reports, Swati Maliwal had called the police on Monday and told that Vibhav Kumar had assaulted her. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar has been found at Lucknow airport.

All Videos

Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over Violence During Voting
Play Icon13:55
Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over Violence During Voting
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Play Icon03:49
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon07:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Play Icon04:39
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:17
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over Violence During Voting
play icon13:55
Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee over Violence During Voting
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
play icon3:49
Home Minister Amit Shah to reach Srinagar amid PoK Ruckus
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon7:17
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
play icon4:39
Know all about Sita Navami Fast
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:17
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin