Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Swearing in Ceremony will take place at 4 pm in Chhattisgarh today. Chhattisgarh's new Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and his cabinet members will take oath. In the presence of PM Narendra Modi, the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Dev Sai and his cabinet members will take oath today at the Science College grounds in the capital Raipur. As per latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of other states, Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders, eminent personalities and intellectuals will attend the oath taking ceremony.

