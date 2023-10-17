trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676664
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee To ₹3: Is Affordable Food Delivery Dead?

|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
The platform charge for Swiggy has increased from ₹2 to ₹3. As a result, regardless of the order's value, you will now have to pay an extra ₹3 for every meal delivery order.
