T20 WC Controversy: Is Virat Kohli culprit of fake fielding? Full Incident EXPLAINED

| Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Bangladesh team has accused India’s ex-captain Virat Kohli of “fake fielding”. Bangladesh vice-captain Nurul Hasan alleged that on-field umpires had missed a "fake throw" by Virat Kohli that could have tied the November 3 match at Adelaide Oval.