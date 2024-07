videoDetails

T20 World Cup Victory Parade: Fans gather on road ahead of Victory Parade

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

T20 World Cup Victory Parade: Team India has returned home from Barbados after a spectacular victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup. World champions met PM Modi after returning to India. A crowd of people has gathered in Mumbai before the victory parade of Team India at Wankhede Stadium.