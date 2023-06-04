NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: 275 families destroyed by Odisha train accident, who is the culprit?

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given a big statement on the Odisha train accident. The Railway Minister said that we have come to know the reason for the accident. Its investigation has been completed. The report will be submitted soon.

