Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson on Delhi Flood - We all have to face this natural disaster together

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Many areas of Yamuna flood in Delhi have been filled with water from the waist up. The local people have been facing difficulties. On Delhi Flood, AAP Spokesperson Reena Gupta said that Spokesperson- we all have to face this natural calamity together, Yamuna Maiya has never received so much water, last 45 years the record has been broken, blaming will not help.
