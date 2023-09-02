trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: All is not well in I.N.D.I.A, 'Didi' angry with 'Mamta' on left

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: From the Mumbai meeting, a vow was taken to oust the Narendra Modi government from power….From Rahul Gandhi to Lalu Yadav and Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar shouted against Modi…showed that the opposition is united and ready.. But shortly after the end of the meeting, the news of rift and rift in the India coalition also started coming to the fore… There was news of Mamata Banerjee leaving during yesterday's meeting itself. Mamta Banerjee is angry due to lack of consensus on seat distribution and issues.
Follow Us

All Videos

Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
play icon1:36
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
play icon8:45
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon3:32
"Scientific Efforts Will Continue" PM Modi Praises ISRO Scientists For Aditya-L1 Launch's Success

Trending Videos

Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
play icon4:39
Deshhit: India launched the first Solar Mission Aditya L1, our Suryaan, the world surprised
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
play icon1:36
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Beats 'Best Friend' Kaja Juvan In Less Than 50 Minutes
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
play icon8:45
Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson said - NDA's parties are unknown, Shukla cannot tell the names of 10 parties.
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon3:32
"Scientific Efforts Will Continue" PM Modi Praises ISRO Scientists For Aditya-L1 Launch's Success
Taal thok ke,loksabha election,KK Sharma,Rahul Gandhi,loksabha election news,loksabha election 2024,Parliament session,india mumbai meet today,India Mumbai Meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting,India Alliance,opposition meet in mumbai,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india meeting mumbai,india alliance meet in mumbai,india alliance third meet,india alliance mumbai meetting,india alliance meeting mumbai,india alliance mumbai meeting news,india alliance meeting in mumbai,india meeting in mumbai,india meeting,kejriwal on india mumbai meeting,