Taal Thok Ke: BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda's Inheritance Tax Remark

Sonam|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Sam Pitroda Controversy: What is inheritance tax? Which created an uproar. PM Modi has responded strongly to the statement of Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda. Sam Pitroda has advocated inheritance tax.

