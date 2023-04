videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson got angry on Mamta's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

There was violence in Bengal on the day of Ram Navami. In this violence, arson took place at many places, stones were pelted. Mamta Banerjee has given a statement that riots were deliberately incited in Bengal, rioters were brought from outside in Bengal. On this, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Jaitley said, are we in India or in Pakistan?