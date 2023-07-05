trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631282
Taal Thok Ke: BJP spokesperson said – Sharad Pawar's status is over, exposed

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar blamed the BJP for the split in the party. In Taal Thoke Ke, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that Sharad Pawar's condition has become that of a giggle cat, now everything is out of his hands, now he is completely exposed.
