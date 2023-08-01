trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643391
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'BJP's conspiracy before 24, Hindu-Muslim riots are happening all over the country' Congress alleges

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma lashed out at the Khattar government over the ongoing violence in Haryana's Nuh. Said that if the conspiracy of violence was already hatched then what was the administration and intelligence doing. Modi government can go to any extent to win the 24th election. The BJP has boycotted participating in the same debate.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
play icon9:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
play icon3:29
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
play icon4:15
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
Malayan Sun Bear or 'Human In Disguise'?, China Zoo Trolled For Displaying Fake Bear | Hangzhou Zoo
play icon1:17
Malayan Sun Bear or 'Human In Disguise'?, China Zoo Trolled For Displaying Fake Bear | Hangzhou Zoo

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
play icon9:40
Baat Pate Ki: Mewat riots! Section 144 imposed in 6 districts...70 people taken into custody
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
play icon3:29
Deshhit: Listen-listen-listen! Terrorist Pakistan has been sold... Shahbaz arrived with a bowl
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
play icon9:40
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson surrounded the government on Nuh violence...
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
play icon4:15
Deshhit: Nasrulla did fraud with Hindu daughter Anju! ruined life
Malayan Sun Bear or 'Human In Disguise'?, China Zoo Trolled For Displaying Fake Bear | Hangzhou Zoo
play icon1:17
Malayan Sun Bear or 'Human In Disguise'?, China Zoo Trolled For Displaying Fake Bear | Hangzhou Zoo
Haryana violence,Nuh Violence,nuh violence haryana,mewat violence,Haryana news,nuh haryana,haryana violence nuh,haryana violence news,Haryana,Haryana Police,haryana nuh clash,violence,nuh haryana news,communal violence in nuh,violence in nuh,mewat haryana,mewat nuh violence,haryana police nuh clashes,mewat violence news,nuh harayan violence,Haryana Nuh Violence,haryana nuh,nuh violence reason,haryana police raid in mewat,cm mohan lal khatter,Debate,