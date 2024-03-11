NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: BJP's masterstroke before Lok Sabha Election 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into force. The Home Ministry has notified the rules of CAA. When this bill was brought in Parliament, there were a lot of protests regarding it. The biggest thing is CAA. This is not a law to take away anyone's citizenship...rather it is a law to give citizenship.

