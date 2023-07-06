trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631815
Taal Thok Ke: BSP spokesperson said - was not ready to speak, Mayawati ji raised the issue by tweeting

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: After CM Shivraj Singh of Madhya Pradesh washed the feet of a tribal youth, the politics of the state has heated up. BJP spokesperson said that Behenji raised the incident like urine scandal by tweeting, Congress BJP leaders were not ready to speak on this issue
