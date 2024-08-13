videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Calcutta HC orders transfer of Kolkata doctor rape Case Probe to CBI

Sonam | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Big news is coming related to Kolkata lady doctor murder. High Court has ordered CBI investigation. Calcutta High Court has also issued orders for this. High Court said that there is no progress in police investigation, hence it is important to maintain trust in the society, there is a possibility of destruction of evidence, hence time cannot be wasted. Let us tell you that the anger of doctors is increasing regarding this matter. People were continuously demanding CBI investigation of the case.