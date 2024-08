videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: CBI's first win in Kolkata Rape Murder Case

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The outrage over the rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata is constantly growing. Serious allegations are also being leveled against RG Kar Hospital. CBI has got permission to conduct a polygraph test of the accused Sanjay Roy. But in the meantime, TMC has threatened to break the hands and legs of the protesting doctors.