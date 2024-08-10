Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi vs Akhilesh Yadav in UP

Sonam|Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Yogi vs Akhilesh in 2024, at stake are those 10 assembly seats on which by-elections are to be held in the coming days.. At present, the contest between NDA and India alliance on 10 seats is tied at five each. Milkipur seat of Ayodhya is also included in these 10 seats. To make this seat in favor of BJP, CM Yogi himself reached Ayodhya today, this is the second time in 3 days that CM Yogi has come to Ayodhya.. because Milkipur is for BJP. Ayodhya's defeat in Lok Sabha elections is not just a seat but revenge for it.

