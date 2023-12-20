trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701216
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson attacks BJP

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Politics has intensified after TMC MP imitated Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is being told that a lawyer has filed a police complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked the Vice President in the Parliament House premises

All Videos

Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
Play Icon42:28
Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
Play Icon4:36
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Play Icon1:48
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Play Icon1:42
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
Play Icon4:44
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support

Trending Videos

Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
play icon42:28
Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
play icon4:36
I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
play icon1:48
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
play icon1:42
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
play icon4:44
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
pm modi on jagdeep dhankar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar mimicry video,dhankhad mimicry,dhankar mimicry video,dhankar in rajya sabha,dhankar mimicry full video,141 mps suspended,Breaking News,jagdeep dhankhar rahul gandhi,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar,kalyan banerjee video,jagdeep dhankhar kalyan banerjee,tmc mp kalyan banerjee,parliament winter session 2023,Parliament security breach,dhankar mimicry row,pm modi reaction on dhankar mimicry row,Hindi News,Modi,