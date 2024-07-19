videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Controversy over CM Yogi's Kanwar Yatra rules

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 08:06 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: There was a political uproar over the order of Muzaffarnagar Police to put nameplates in front of all the shops on the Kanwar Yatra route. Now the Yogi government has approved that decision. That is, the order of Muzaffarnagar Police regarding nameplates will be applicable in the whole of UP. But politics has intensified over this order of the Yogi government. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are certainly two factions. But both are in the same tone of opposition to the Yogi government. BSP supremo Mayawati linked it to the by-elections of 10 seats in UP and alleged that such orders have been issued to take advantage in the elections. Samajwadi Party is already on the offensive regarding this decision. Akhilesh has even termed it as a conspiracy of BJP to spoil social harmony. TMC has also jumped into this politics. TMC MP expressed protest