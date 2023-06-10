NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Counterattack of BJP spokesperson – You had made the country corruption

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul during his visit to Gujarat, after which politics has started with Rahul's statements. BJP spokesperson KK Sharma hit back at the Congress and said that you had made the country corrupt.

