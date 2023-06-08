NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Danish Qureshi don't you feel ashamed?

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
New revelations are happening in Ghaziabad on the conversion of children through gaming apps and YouTube channels. The scope of the conspiracy has now extended to 6 states. In Srinagar, the principal did not stop her from wearing Abaya, but told her to wear the same one as a uniform. In MP's Damoh, there is an allegation of forcing Hindu girls to wear hijab and make them offer Namaz. See why this use of bigotry in Taal Thok Ke?

