Taal Thok Ke: Delhi CM to move Supreme Court against HC order

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the case related to Delhi Excise Scam has been rejected by the Delhi High Court. The High Court has said that his arrest is not illegal. T

