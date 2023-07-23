trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639534
Taal Thok Ke: 'Division' in TMC-Congress on Bengal violence...how will fight 24 elections

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Once again the news of political violence has emerged from two districts of Bengal... BJP worker was stabbed to death in North Dinajpur... Whereas in West Midnapore BJP leader's house was pelted with stones and bombed. Mamata Banerjee government makes lakhs of claims to handle the situation but she is in the dock on the allegations of violence... Now there are questions about the law and order in the state...
