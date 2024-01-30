videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'ED is not a part of BJP...', says BJP Spokesperson in debate

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself appeared at the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi today with a small convoy of vehicles. Rejecting all those posters of the opponents that the CM of Jharkhand is running around due to fear of arrest for corruption. Hemant Soren said that he will continue fighting conspiracies. Hemant Soren himself had written a letter and promised that he will appear before the ED on Wednesday. This is his 10th summons from ED in the money laundering case related to the land scam. Till now he has appeared for questioning only once. In 1997, when Lalu Yadav went to jail in the fodder scam, his wife Rabri Devi was made the Chief Minister. It has been discussed for a long time that this is Hemant Soren's plan too. Kalpana Soren was also present in the special meeting of leaders which she took as soon as she returned to CM House. Now there is a meeting of all the MLAs of JMM-Congress alliance at 7 pm. It is possible that the successor to the chair may be locked in this. Because now ED and Soren are just a few hours apart.