Taal Thok Ke: 'Full & Final' on Gyanvapi! Big decision of Varanasi court

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Case: The Varanasi court will give its verdict in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case in a short while. Today the court of the District Judge of Varanasi is going to give an important verdict. The decision will come on the petition of the Hindu side, in which ASI investigation has been demanded of the entire campus except Wazu Khana.
