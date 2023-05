videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia's taunt on Congress, Congress spokesperson laughed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

After the victory in the Karnataka elections, the drama for the post of CM has started in Delhi. DK Shivakumar is continuously on TV since yesterday, while Siddaramaiah has come to Delhi, but his darshan is rare. According to the sources, all the formulas have come out so far. DK Shivakumar has turned them all down.