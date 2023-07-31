trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642890
Taal Thok Ke: Has CM Yogi cleared the picture on Gyanvapi?

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath bluntly said that Gyanvapi Masjid was earlier a temple.. Muslims themselves should go ahead and hand it over to Hindus. Yogi said that the trishul and other proofs on the walls of Gyanvapi are shouting that there is a Jyotirlinga there... If Gyanvapi will be called a mosque, then there will be a dispute. ...Yogi said in no uncertain terms that the Muslim community should accept that a historical mistake has been made at Gyanvapi...and Muslims themselves should come forward with a proposal to resolve it.

