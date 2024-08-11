videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Hindus Big Announcement in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 08:22 PM IST

An interim government has been formed in Bangladesh..but the process of atrocities on Hindus is still going on there..many Hindus are being killed. Their houses are being burnt. Shops are being looted. Women are being subjected to indecency and torture. Now all over the world, voices have started being raised against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Protests are taking place. Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina is still in India. Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.