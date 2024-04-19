Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: How Many Mangoes Did Kejriwal Eat?

Apr 19, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its verdict on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition in which he has demanded to be given insulin in jail. The court will now give its order on April 22. Now, there is a new fight in court over Kejriwal's eating mangoes.

