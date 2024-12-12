Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Illegal Encroachment Row -- Why is Sambhal MP Barq Protesting?

Dec 12, 2024
Sambhal remains in the spotlight with political uproar refusing to settle. After the November 24 incidents, controversies have ranged from action against rioters to crackdowns on electricity theft. Now, the focus shifts to a major political figure—Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq. Accused of illegal construction at his bungalow, the administration served a notice, levied a fine, and gave 30 days for compliance. The debate intensifies as questions arise: Is linking administrative actions to religion justified?

