Taal Thok Ke: 'India alliance is explosive' says BJP Spokesperson

Sonam|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke : Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, all the parties of NDA are busy in their preparations. At the same time, conflict continues over seats in the India alliance. SP has released a list of its candidates for UP. In such a situation, it is believed that there was no talk between SP and Congress regarding seat sharing. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

