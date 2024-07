videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Key Points of Budget 2024

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Union Budget 2024- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the third term of PM Modi government. In this budget, some changes have been made regarding the new and old tax regime. Apart from this, special care has been taken of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Regarding which opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh have raised questions and said that this budget is a budget to save the government.