Taal Thok Ke: Kolkata doctor rape Case: Doctors, medical students stage protest

Sonam | Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 08:58 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Even after eight days of rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata, the list of allegations and questions is not ending... When CBI intensified its investigation in the whole matter, the former principal of RG Kar College was asked many questions. CBI is continuously interrogating Sandeep Ghosh, who was the principal of the college at the time of the incident