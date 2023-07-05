trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631295
Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Ajit faction said – No NCP worker wants the party to be divided into two factions

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar blamed BJP for the split in the party. In Taal Thoke, Ajit Pawar faction leader Vijay Pakhane said that no NCP worker wants the party to split into two factions, but we are with Ajit Pawar.
