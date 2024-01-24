videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'Mamata Banerjee is a supporter of Kattarpanthi Muslims...', says Sudhanshu Trivedi in Debate

| Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Mamta announced that now she will contest alone on 42 seats of Bengal, Congress should make its own arrangements. After some time, Aam Aadmi Party also announced that it is the hero in Punjab and it does not want a side hero like Congress on 13 seats. Bhagwant Mann clarified that he had not said 'Ek Thi Congress' jokingly. Actually, there is a long list of Mamata's anger. But today he cited two reasons. First- Why is Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Cooch Behar without informing him? Second- That out of all the proposals he had given in the alliance meetings, not a single one was accepted. Mamta got angry on Rahul's rally because she also has a rally in Cooch Behar tomorrow.