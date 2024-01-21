trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712306
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition away from Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Jan 21, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in the grand Ram Mandir is set to take place on January 22, 2024. Everyone seems immersed in the colors of Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive to participate in the pre-arranged Pran Pratistha program. Many celebrities from across the country and the world have started reaching Ayodhya city to celebrate the festival. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive to participate in the Pran Pratishtha program. But, many big leaders of the opposition have rejected the invitation to participate in the Pran Pratishtha program.

