trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706595
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Ram Mandir Trust has also invited Babri Masjid advocate Iqbal Ansari to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. Iqbal Ansari is very happy with the invitation. They are saying that Ramlala's life consecration is a moment of great happiness, he will definitely go. But on the other hand, politics regarding Ram temple is not stopping. Bihar's Nitish government minister Ashok Chaudhary said that if the Ram temple is built, will the hungry be filled? Will people get employment? Giving this logic, Ashok Choudhary even reached the point that the Mughals also belonged to India. They did not loot anything like the British. Everything here is kept here.

All Videos

Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Play Icon4:43
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
Play Icon1:27
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
Play Icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Play Icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
Play Icon4:37
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
play icon4:43
Deshhit: Why Somalia's pirates fighting with Indian Navy ?
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
play icon1:27
Deshhit: Who are Somalia's pirates?
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
play icon7:29
West Bengal ED Attack News: 'Democracy failing again,' says BJP
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO : New Zealand Politician Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke's Powerful Speech Resonates Globally
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
play icon4:37
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport
Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishta,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,ram mandir ayodhya,ram mandir pran prastisha,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishtha,ram mandir nirman,ram mandir update,ayodhya ram mandir inauguration,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishta,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishta news,Politics on Ram mandir,opposition on ram mandir pran pratishtha,Taal thok ke,Babari masjid,loksabha election 2024,AIMIM on ram mandir,