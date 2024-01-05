videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke:'Owaisi said that our mosque was wrongly demolished,' says Gaurav Bhatia in debate

| Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:10 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Ram Mandir Trust has also invited Babri Masjid advocate Iqbal Ansari to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. Iqbal Ansari is very happy with the invitation. They are saying that Ramlala's life consecration is a moment of great happiness, he will definitely go. But on the other hand, politics regarding Ram temple is not stopping. Bihar's Nitish government minister Ashok Chaudhary said that if the Ram temple is built, will the hungry be filled? Will people get employment? Giving this logic, Ashok Choudhary even reached the point that the Mughals also belonged to India. They did not loot anything like the British. Everything here is kept here.