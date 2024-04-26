Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi vs Congress on 'Muslim appeasement' ?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today Narendra Modi again said in his Malda rally, there is a competition of appeasement between TMC and Congress and TMC is even giving shelter to infiltrators. For the last few days, PM Modi has been continuously saying that if Congress government comes, it will appease and give reservation to Muslims.

