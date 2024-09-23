videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Anuj Pratap Encounter

| Updated: Sep 23, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

Politics is boiling over another encounter in UP under Yogi Raj today... After Mangesh Yadav, his associate Anuj Pratap Singh also died in a police encounter in the Sultanpur loot case. While one of his associates was caught. The Samajwadi Party, which had raised caste questions on the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, called the encounter of Anuj Singh fake as well. It said that to prove one theory right, another theory was fabricated. Akhilesh Yadav even called the encounter a sign of weakness and predicted that now BJP will not come to power again in UP.