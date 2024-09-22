videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Arvind Kejriwal's 5 questions

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing corruption charges, has been trying to prove himself innocent since he came out of jail. He repeatedly calls himself innocent in the court of the people and calls the BJP and the Centre wrong. Today too, he made a similar attempt in the court of the people at Jantar Mantar. Then he said that if I am honest, then vote for me. In this attempt, he reached out to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He asked Mohan Bhagwat five questions about the policies of the BJP and Modi.