Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Bareilly Trishul Street Light Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh is continuously in the headlines... The Shiv temple in Sambhal which was opened after 46 years, was worshipped with due rituals today... Slogans of Har Har Mahadev were raised... and the administration maintained peace with full alertness... while here in Bareilly, Om and Trishul symbols are being installed on electricity poles... work is going on under the expansion of Nath Nagari temple corridor... but Muslim religious leaders have started raising questions about these religious symbols... while UP CM Yogi Adityanath said on the temple opened in Sambhal after 46 years that neither the temple was built overnight nor the idols were placed overnight... so today we will debate on all these issues.

