Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Pramod Acharya Krishnam slams Congress Manifesto

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi, while addressing a public rally in Aligarh, UP, said, Congress will go this far if there is a house of an old ancestor in your village. For the future of your children, you have also bought a small flat in the city and if it is known that you also have a house in the village. So Congress will snatch one of the two. Watch the powerful debate with Pradeep Bhandari in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Viral Video: Indian Driver Uses Plastic Mirror For Rear View; Leave Internet In Splits
Play Icon00:27
Viral Video: Indian Driver Uses Plastic Mirror For Rear View; Leave Internet In Splits
Bone Chilling: Man Stands In Ice Box, Braves Cold To Create World Record - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:39
Bone Chilling: Man Stands In Ice Box, Braves Cold To Create World Record - Video Goes Viral
China issues once in century flood alert brace for torrential rain
Play Icon03:00
China issues once in century flood alert brace for torrential rain
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Play Icon01:28
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
Play Icon00:35
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Indian Driver Uses Plastic Mirror For Rear View; Leave Internet In Splits
play icon0:27
Viral Video: Indian Driver Uses Plastic Mirror For Rear View; Leave Internet In Splits
Bone Chilling: Man Stands In Ice Box, Braves Cold To Create World Record - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:39
Bone Chilling: Man Stands In Ice Box, Braves Cold To Create World Record - Video Goes Viral
China issues once in century flood alert brace for torrential rain
play icon3:0
China issues once in century flood alert brace for torrential rain
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
play icon1:28
Rajnath Singh Siachen Visits: 'Siachen Capital of Bravery...',says Defence Minister
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later
play icon0:35
Man Breaks Lamborghini's Windshield Accidentally While Showing Off; Repents Later