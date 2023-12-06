videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:46 PM IST

Gaumutra Controversy: There is no limit to BJP's happiness after victory in three states. One fourth happiness over these results is also in Congress and its INDI Alliance. Not because Telangana won. But also because there is no BJP government left in the south. Everyone is defining the results in their own way, and a new controversy has arisen in this. DMK MP Senthil Kumar was calling BJP only the party of North India in the Lok Sabha yesterday. They were telling that you have no value in the South. But in the same tone of speaking, he used a word for Hindi belt or cow belt - "Gaumutra Pradesh". This is where the controversy arose. BJP expressed strong objection in the Parliament. A Congress MP also called it wrong. DMK also said that it should not have been said like this. Today Senthil Kumar apologized inside and outside the Parliament. But the chapter is not closed. BJP alleged that the statement regarding cow urine state was given deliberately. This is not just a way to insult Sanatan again. Just as DMK leaders had earlier described Sanatan as dengue, malaria and AIDS, rather this statement is a conspiracy to further the narrative of dividing the country into North-South. BJP has alleged that all this is a divisive agenda of Congress. On his instructions, the leaders of INDI Alliance are giving such statements back-to-back. Regarding which a debate started in Zee News' special show Taal Thok Ke.