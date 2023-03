videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Prof. Sangeet Ragi showed mirror to opposition leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda has today compared Rahul Gandhi with Lord Shri Ram in gestures on Ram Navami. After which the BJP MP hit back at the Congress in such a way that now it has become a point of debate. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Prof. Sangeet Ragi said that democracy had been hijacked in Maharashtra.