Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's hard work in America in vain?

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is preparing to return from America and PM Modi is preparing to go on America tour. Now in the midst of all this, the White House of America has given an important statement on India's democracy. The White House said that "India has a vibrant democracy....and if anyone doubts it, they can go to Delhi and see." Today's debate in Taal Thok Ke is on this big issue.

