Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu' Remark Draws PM Modi's Objection

Sonam|Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi clashed badly with PM Narendra Modi in Parliament. As soon as the proceedings started in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi demanded discussion on NEET exam. Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in the House carrying a picture of Lord Shiva. Rahul Gandhi showed the picture of Lord Shiva inside the House. Rahul Gandhi has made a big allegation against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Amit Shah gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. Will Rahul Gandhi lose his membership? Watch the big debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

Watch debate on West Bengal Violence Case
PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi in Parliament
Know what Rahul Gandhi said while addressing Parliament
Huge Revelation in Reasi Shiv Temple Attack Case
Dimple Yadav recalls Manipur Incident
