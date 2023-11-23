trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691609
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rakhi Rathore befitting reply to Congress spokesperson!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi held a meeting today in Devgarh, Rajasthan. He also predicted that Gehlot government will never come to Rajasthan again…Home Minister Amit Shah held a big road show in Rajsamand. Showing the crowd, he claimed that Congress's pack-up from Rajasthan is certain. Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge were not present in the campaign for Congress today. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took the responsibility of the entire counterattack.
Follow Us

All Videos

Allegations are being made against Noida's Luxor Jail
Play Icon5:11
Allegations are being made against Noida's Luxor Jail
'Laal diary' pages viral in Rajasthan
Play Icon7:43
'Laal diary' pages viral in Rajasthan
PM Modi performs puja at Krishnajanam bhumi
Play Icon8:0
PM Modi performs puja at Krishnajanam bhumi
IITF 2023: Delhi Trade Fair में Showcase हो रहीं देश-दुनिया की अनोखी चीजें
Play Icon1:21
IITF 2023: Delhi Trade Fair में Showcase हो रहीं देश-दुनिया की अनोखी चीजें
Mohammed Shami PM Modi Meeting:पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद क्या बोले मोहम्मद शमी
Play Icon1:49
Mohammed Shami PM Modi Meeting:पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद क्या बोले मोहम्मद शमी

Trending Videos

Allegations are being made against Noida's Luxor Jail
play icon5:11
Allegations are being made against Noida's Luxor Jail
'Laal diary' pages viral in Rajasthan
play icon7:43
'Laal diary' pages viral in Rajasthan
PM Modi performs puja at Krishnajanam bhumi
play icon8:0
PM Modi performs puja at Krishnajanam bhumi
IITF 2023: Delhi Trade Fair में Showcase हो रहीं देश-दुनिया की अनोखी चीजें
play icon1:21
IITF 2023: Delhi Trade Fair में Showcase हो रहीं देश-दुनिया की अनोखी चीजें
Mohammed Shami PM Modi Meeting:पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद क्या बोले मोहम्मद शमी
play icon1:49
Mohammed Shami PM Modi Meeting:पीएम मोदी से मिलने के बाद क्या बोले मोहम्मद शमी
Rajasthan Elections 2023,Rajasthan Election 2023,PM Modi speech,pm modi live today,modi shri krishna janmabhoomi,Modi in Mathura,PM Modi Video,Taal thok ke,rakhi rathore,pm modi shri krishna janmabhoomi mandir,modi in shrikrishna temple mathura,pm modi shrikrishna janmabhoomi video,modi ne janmabhoomi me kiye darshan,shri krishna janmabhoomi temple in mathura,krishna janmabhoomi dispute,krishna janmasthan mandir,krishna janmabhoomi mathura dispute,modi mathura,