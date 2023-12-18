trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700446
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rashid Sharif gets angry during debate on Gyanvapi survey!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Follow Us
In a groundbreaking development, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday presented its comprehensive report following a meticulous 92-day scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The sealed report, now in the hands of Varanasi district Judge AK Vishvesha, holds pivotal evidence regarding the mosque's origins and its potential connection to a pre-existing Hindu temple.

All Videos

Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Know why Dawood is such a dangerous criminal?
Play Icon4:58
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Know why Dawood is such a dangerous criminal?
Congress wanted to build Babar's mosque, says Prem Shukla
Play Icon4:31
Congress wanted to build Babar's mosque, says Prem Shukla
Taal Thok Ke: Asim Waqar, get your DNA test done, says BJP spokesperson
Play Icon8:33
Taal Thok Ke: Asim Waqar, get your DNA test done, says BJP spokesperson
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: What did lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain say?
Play Icon4:31
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: What did lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain say?
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Who tried to kill Dawood?
Play Icon2:50
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Who tried to kill Dawood?

Trending Videos

Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Know why Dawood is such a dangerous criminal?
play icon4:58
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Know why Dawood is such a dangerous criminal?
Congress wanted to build Babar's mosque, says Prem Shukla
play icon4:31
Congress wanted to build Babar's mosque, says Prem Shukla
Taal Thok Ke: Asim Waqar, get your DNA test done, says BJP spokesperson
play icon8:33
Taal Thok Ke: Asim Waqar, get your DNA test done, says BJP spokesperson
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: What did lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain say?
play icon4:31
Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report Update: What did lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain say?
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Who tried to kill Dawood?
play icon2:50
Dawood Ibrahim Poison News: Who tried to kill Dawood?
gyanvapi asi survey report update,kashi mathura survey,Gyanvapi case hearing,gyanvapi case update,gyanvapi masjid survey,asi survey gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid latest news,gyanvapi mosque case,Gyanvapi survey,gyanvapi mosque news,gyanvapi masjid shivling,asi survey of gyanvapi mosque,asi survey gyanvapi,gyanvapi masjid news today,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,mathura krishna janmabhoomi case,Kashi,TTK,Taal Thok ke debate,Pakistan,Zee News,